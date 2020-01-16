See All Nephrologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Anish Shah, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anish Shah, MD

Dr. Anish Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Vascular Institute of Virginia in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Waldorf, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Institute Of Virginia
    1440 Central Park Blvd Ste 108, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 763-5224
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Vascular Institute of Virginia
    14085 Crown Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 763-5224
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Metropolitan Vascular Institute
    3015 Technology Pl Ste 100, Waldorf, MD 20601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 374-8540
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Atherosclerosis
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2020
    Each time I come to the vascular center Dr Shah takes great care of me, excellent job always!!!
    Delphine Copeland — Jan 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Anish Shah, MD
    About Dr. Anish Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699790436
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Drexel University College Of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital Program
    Internship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine - Hahnemann Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
