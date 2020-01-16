Overview of Dr. Anish Shah, MD

Dr. Anish Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Vascular Institute of Virginia in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Waldorf, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.