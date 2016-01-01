Dr. Anisha Dua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anisha Dua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anisha Dua, MD
Dr. Anisha Dua, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Dua works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dua's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8628
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dua?
About Dr. Anisha Dua, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Dutch
- 1316104854
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dua accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dua works at
Dr. Dua has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dua speaks Dutch.
Dr. Dua has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.