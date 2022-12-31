Overview

Dr. Anisha Parekh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Old Lyme, CT. They completed their residency with Mid Hudson Family Practice Residenc



Dr. Parekh works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Old Lyme, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.