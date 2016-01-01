Overview of Dr. Anisha Roussel, MD

Dr. Anisha Roussel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Roussel works at Osborn Family Health Center in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.