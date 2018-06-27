See All Gastroenterologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Anisha Thadani, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anisha Thadani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Thadani works at Gastro Health in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Alexandria - Beauregard
    1800 N Beauregard St Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 823-3750
  2. 2
    Gastro Health - Woodbridge
    14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 117, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 580-0181
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Gastro Health - Manassas
    8140 Ashton Ave Ste 212, Manassas, VA 20109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 365-9085
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 27, 2018
    Very positive experience all around. Great doctor who really cares, takes the time to explain things, and answers every question in detail. Highly recommend!
    Cliff in Montclair, VA — Jun 27, 2018
    About Dr. Anisha Thadani, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346403920
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr|Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anisha Thadani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thadani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thadani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thadani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thadani has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thadani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thadani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thadani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thadani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thadani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

