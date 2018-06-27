Overview

Dr. Anisha Thadani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Thadani works at Gastro Health in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.