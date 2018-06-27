Dr. Anisha Thadani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thadani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anisha Thadani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anisha Thadani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Thadani works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Alexandria - Beauregard1800 N Beauregard St Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 823-3750
Gastro Health - Woodbridge14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 117, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 580-0181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastro Health - Manassas8140 Ashton Ave Ste 212, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 365-9085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive experience all around. Great doctor who really cares, takes the time to explain things, and answers every question in detail. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Anisha Thadani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1346403920
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr|Mount Sinai Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School of Medicine
