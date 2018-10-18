Overview of Dr. Anisha Waxali, MD

Dr. Anisha Waxali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Waxali works at MDVIP - Sugar Land, Texas in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.