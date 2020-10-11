Dr. Anishka Rolle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rolle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anishka Rolle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anishka Rolle, MD
Dr. Anishka Rolle, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA.
Dr. Rolle works at
Dr. Rolle's Office Locations
AMDC Physicians110 DUNLOP VLG, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 430-5130
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rolle really cares. She explains everything about my lupus and the meds she prescribed. She also spends lots of time with me at each office visit. She’s a great doctor.
About Dr. Anishka Rolle, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rolle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rolle accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rolle works at
Dr. Rolle has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rolle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rolle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rolle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.