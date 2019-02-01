Overview

Dr. Anisia Otero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Calixto Garcia Hosp Cuba.



Dr. Otero works at Miami Beach Medical Group in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.