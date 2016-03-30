Dr. Anissa Burgess, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anissa Burgess, DDS
Overview
Dr. Anissa Burgess, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cookeville, TN.
Dr. Burgess works at
Locations
Aspen Dental416 W Jackson St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (844) 230-3758
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr Burgess was very thoughtful, kind and knowledgeable about her profession. Dr Burgess explains everything well, and doesn't do things for the sake of making money, but what is in the patient's best interest. I love her!!!
About Dr. Anissa Burgess, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1518151356
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.