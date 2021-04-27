Overview

Dr. Anit Ford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ford works at Back in Motion in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.