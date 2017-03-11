Overview

Dr. Anita Afzali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA.



Dr. Afzali works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA with other offices in Columbus, OH and Hilliard, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.