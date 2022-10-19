See All General Surgeons in Maumee, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (21)
Map Pin Small Maumee, OH
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD

Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Antoniolli works at St. Luke's Center for Breast Care in Maumee, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes
Dr. Antoniolli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Center for Breast Care
    5705 Monclova Rd Ste 203, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 893-7812
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    ProMedica Physicians General Surgery
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 180, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-6559

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr Antoniolli and staff: all were very Kind. She took time explaining, took time to answer questions.
    — Oct 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD
    About Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306905963
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne State University Detroit Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Mercy College of Detroit
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Antoniolli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoniolli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antoniolli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antoniolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoniolli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoniolli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoniolli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoniolli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

