Dr. Anita Arnold, DO
Overview
Dr. Anita Arnold, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Arnold works at
Locations
Lee Physician Group - Cardiology9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6350
Lpg Pulmonology-coconut Point23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 343-6350Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Clayman Thyroid Center at the Thyroid Institute at Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (727) 824-0780Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes doctor Anita Arnold was very friendly and gave helpful suggestions and advice, I felt really comfortable speaking with her
About Dr. Anita Arnold, DO
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Bryn Mawr Hosp
- Metro Hosp
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arnold speaks French.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.