Overview

Dr. Anita Arnold, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Arnold works at Lee Physician Group - Cardiology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.