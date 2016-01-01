Dr. Anita Ravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Ravi, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Ravi, MD
Dr. Anita Ravi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Bayonne Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Ravi works at
Dr. Ravi's Office Locations
Vijaya Radhakrishna MD172 Summerhill Rd Ste 1, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 705-1977
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Anita Ravi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1285820555
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE

Dr. Ravi has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
