Dr. Anita Breckenridge, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anita Breckenridge, MD

Dr. Anita Breckenridge, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hospital

Dr. Breckenridge works at Children's Eye Care of Los Gatos in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Breckenridge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Eye Care of Los Gatos
    250 Almendra Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 413-4264

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Heterophoria
Exophoria
Visual Field Defects
Heterophoria
Exophoria

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclophoria Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 12, 2019
    Dr Breckenridge corrected eye muscle problems for me that relieved me from years of annoyance and eye fatigue. The followup care was superb. Many thanks to the whole office for excellent service.
    Don Watson in San Jose, CA — Apr 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anita Breckenridge, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    NPI Number
    • 1396841037
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Breckenridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breckenridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breckenridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breckenridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breckenridge works at Children's Eye Care of Los Gatos in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Breckenridge’s profile.

    Dr. Breckenridge has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breckenridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Breckenridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breckenridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breckenridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breckenridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

