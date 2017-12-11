Overview of Dr. Anita Chait, MD

Dr. Anita Chait, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Chait works at The Chiro. Health Spa of Ramsey in Ramsey, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ and Rutherford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.