Dr. Anita Chaudhuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Chaudhuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Chaudhuri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhuri works at
Locations
-
1
Chaudhuri & Chaudhuri MD PLC4525 Witmer Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Directions (716) 298-0230
-
2
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center621 10th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 284-7592
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhuri?
I’ve been going to Dr. Chadhuri for 10+ years. She has always taken time to listen to me and offer her professional advise based off test results and what I tell her I am feeling. No two patients are the same and she treats you as an individual. I never feel rushed. She has been very helpful with offering suggestions on how to acquire my medications at the most affordable pricing. She asks that you follow her suggestions to optimize results. That is normal of any doctor. She cares and so does her NP. Ultimately folks we must take ownership of our own health. If you aren’t going to listen to your doctor how can she help you?
About Dr. Anita Chaudhuri, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720069735
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhuri works at
Dr. Chaudhuri has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhuri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.