Dr. Darmanian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anita Darmanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Darmanian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Darmanian works at
Locations
The Allen Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions (212) 932-4461
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anita Darmanian, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1689748691
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darmanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
