Overview of Dr. Anita Dash-Modi, MD

Dr. Anita Dash-Modi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Dash-Modi works at Cole Eye Inst Summit Ophthlmlgy in Akron, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.