Dr. Anita Fischer, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.9 (9)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anita Fischer, MD

Dr. Anita Fischer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fischer works at The Center For Sleep Medicine in Libertyville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fischer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Health Services Inc.
    900 Technology Way Ste 120, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 231-4721

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 21, 2020
    Dr. Fischer is very experienced and knowledgeable. She listens and communicates clearly. I've been her patient for some time and I feel fortunate to have found her.
    — Mar 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anita Fischer, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700953759
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fischer works at The Center For Sleep Medicine in Libertyville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Fischer’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

