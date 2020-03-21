Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Fischer, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Fischer, MD
Dr. Anita Fischer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fischer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Health Services Inc.900 Technology Way Ste 120, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 231-4721
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?
Dr. Fischer is very experienced and knowledgeable. She listens and communicates clearly. I've been her patient for some time and I feel fortunate to have found her.
About Dr. Anita Fischer, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700953759
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.