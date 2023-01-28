Dr. Anita Fulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Fulton, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Fulton, MD
Dr. Anita Fulton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Fulton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fulton's Office Locations
-
1
Anita M Fulton MD21334 Kuykendahl Rd Ste A, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 528-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tenet HealthSystem Medical
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fulton?
I love the care and attention that is given at all times I been with Dr Fulton since I was 17 y/o I am now 30 she deliver all 4 of my kids and to my yearly checks she here with same positive attitude helping me with her staff
About Dr. Anita Fulton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396935490
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital Center
- King Drew Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulton works at
Dr. Fulton speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.