Dr. Anita Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anita Gill, MD
Dr. Anita Gill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill's Office Locations
-
1
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 621-4094
-
2
Mather Neurology70 N Country Rd Ste 302, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 621-4094
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gill?
The best of the best . Can't say enough about her . Compassionate, thorough, caring . She's great.
About Dr. Anita Gill, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1003003070
Education & Certifications
- Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.