Dr. Anita Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Gonzalez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Locations
Montecristo Medical PC14649 Victory Blvd Ste 20, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (818) 786-8396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience... I'm very happy that I found Dr. Anita Gonzales she was great also the stuff were very caring and attentive .
About Dr. Anita Gonzalez, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
