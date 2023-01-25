Dr. Anita Gorwara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorwara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Gorwara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Gorwara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Gorwara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint John's Physician Partners Urgent Care - Santa Monica Family Physicians901 WILSHIRE BLVD, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 829-8908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Oscar Health
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorwara?
I find the office clean, organized, and bright; the staff kind, skilled and attentive; the doctors focused, knowledgeable, and comforting. I feel confident that my health is well monitored by this team. I would take my mom here if she were still alive.
About Dr. Anita Gorwara, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1447334123
Education & Certifications
- Mc Of Delaware
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorwara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorwara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorwara works at
Dr. Gorwara speaks Hindi and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorwara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorwara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorwara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorwara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.