Dr. Anita Gregory, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Gregory, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Jay K Harness MD A Medical Corp.1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 470, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 835-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Gregory on two occasions for colonoscopies and everything was fine. I feel very comfortable in her hands and have had no negative issues at all with her or the facilities. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Anita Gregory, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881655868
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregory accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gregory has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Colectomy and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.