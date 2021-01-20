Overview

Dr. Anita Gregory, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Gregory works at Gregory & El-Bayar Mds in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Colectomy and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.