Dr. Anita Hirsch, MD

Psychiatry
1.8 (37)
Map Pin Small Los Gatos, CA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anita Hirsch, MD

Dr. Anita Hirsch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Hirsch works at Anita Hirsch MD A Medical Corporation in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anita Hirsch MD A Medical Corporation
    400 Carlton Ave Ste 3, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-8200
  2. 2
    Anita Hirsch MD
    264 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(28)
Feb 03, 2022
Dr Hirsch cared for our loved one who was admitted with severe psychosis. After her initial visit she called us at home and gave us her assessment. For us she was an answer to a prayer. We had tried to get help for 6 months and she was the first one to really understand how sick our loved one was. She did diagnosis bi-polar which was confirmed by another psychiatrist at a residential care facility. She really saw through the facade that our loved one put up. She was tough with him at times but it was exactly what was needed. everyone else just released our loved one after 3 days. On transfer to the residential place they took one medication away the dr mentioned sometimes they come in on high doeses and normal to reduce it. I never felt he was over medicated. She responded to our calls and kept us informed. She was never rude I found her easy to talk with and she struck me as genuinely caring for our loved one to recover. I feel she saved our love one’s life.
About Dr. Anita Hirsch, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619062486
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anita Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hirsch works at Anita Hirsch MD A Medical Corporation in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hirsch’s profile.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

