Dr. Anita Iyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anita Iyer, MD
Dr. Anita Iyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Iyer works at
Dr. Iyer's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Healthfirst LLC600 W Lake Cook Rd Ste 120, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 808-8884
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 2350, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 808-8884
-
3
AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Schaumburg1931 N Meacham Rd # 2, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 808-8884
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really enjoy my time with Dr. Iyer. I think she is an honest practitioner who cares about my health. She keeps it very real and I appreciate that. She typically does not run on schedule but she answers all of my questions and makes me feel very comfortable as a patient.
About Dr. Anita Iyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174515035
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.