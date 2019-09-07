Overview of Dr. Anita Iyer, MD

Dr. Anita Iyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Iyer works at Womens Health First in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.