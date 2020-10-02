Overview

Dr. Anita Jasani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They graduated from SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Jasani works at Prime Care Medical Group in Metuchen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.