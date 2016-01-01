Overview of Dr. Anita Jeyakumar, MD

Dr. Anita Jeyakumar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.



Dr. Jeyakumar works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Wytheville, VA, Boardman, OH and Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.