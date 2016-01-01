Dr. Anita Jothy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jothy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Jothy, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Jothy, MD
Dr. Anita Jothy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Jothy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jothy's Office Locations
-
1
Mindpath Health6060 Piedmont Row Dr S, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (980) 326-3277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jothy?
About Dr. Anita Jothy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1316268626
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jothy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jothy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jothy works at
Dr. Jothy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jothy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jothy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jothy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.