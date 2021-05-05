See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Anita Kadikar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.6 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anita Kadikar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Kadikar works at Alba Pulmonary Group in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alba Pulmonary Group
    290 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 759-1027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 05, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Kadikar for about 7 years. She has always been forthright with me. Her front office support has been erratic at times, but I was surprised to read the negative reviews about her interactions with patients. I value her candid analysis and advice.
    About Dr. Anita Kadikar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972500288
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Kadikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kadikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kadikar works at Alba Pulmonary Group in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kadikar’s profile.

    Dr. Kadikar has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadikar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadikar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadikar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

