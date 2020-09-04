Overview

Dr. Anita Kanagala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University Of Dundee and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Kanagala works at Lakeview Circle Primary Care in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.