Dr. Anita Kedia, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Kedia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center, Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Mary's Cardiology645 N Arlington Ave Ste 440, Reno, NV 89503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kedia is a straight shooter. She gives you her undivided attention during your visit. I definitely trust her with my life. The only downside is trying to get through to the office for appointments or questions.
About Dr. Anita Kedia, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538182613
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
