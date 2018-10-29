Overview

Dr. Anita Kemmerly, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Kemmerly works at Cardiology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.