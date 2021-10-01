Overview

Dr. Anita Kohli-Pamnani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kohli-Pamnani works at Yale New Haven Health in Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.