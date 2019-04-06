See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Anita Lasala, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anita Lasala, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Lasala works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 BRDway, New York, NY 10032
  3. 3
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 West 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2019
    Dr. Lasala is not only extremely knowledgeable and bright, she is also very empathetic and caring. She is the true definition of a great Physician!
    Bogota, NJ — Apr 06, 2019
    About Dr. Anita Lasala, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285666974
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Lasala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lasala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lasala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lasala works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lasala’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

