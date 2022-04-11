Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Lee, MD
Dr. Anita Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
central Illinois Pediatric associates2427 Maloney Dr, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 663-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr Lee my whole life and she has been so thorough, helpful, and kind. She listens to your issues more than most doctors you find and she approaches the issue by looking at the cause rather than just the symptoms. If you have the opportunity to have your child see her or even yourself, you'll see she explains conditions thoroughly and is very trustworthy.
About Dr. Anita Lee, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1861553240
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.