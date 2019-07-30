Dr. Malone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Malone, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Malone, MD
Dr. Anita Malone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Malone's Office Locations
Ypsilanti Family Practice200 Arnet St Ste 200, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Directions (734) 482-6221
- 2 39901 Traditions Dr Fl 2, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (734) 763-6295
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Malone is exceptional in her knowledge base in her field coupled with a rare empathy for the birthing process. She delivered a miracle baby to my family. Multiple other drs said we would not be able to produce a child. Without Dr Malone, they probably would've been right.
About Dr. Anita Malone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.