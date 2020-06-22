Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Mathur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anita Mathur, MD
Dr. Anita Mathur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange City, FL. They completed their residency with University of South Florida
Dr. Mathur's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Volusia Avenue999 S Volusia Ave Ste 102, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent doctor. She has been seeing my children since they were born and she treats them like family.
About Dr. Anita Mathur, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1093895476
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
