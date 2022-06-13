Overview of Dr. Anita Mazdai, MD

Dr. Anita Mazdai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Mazdai works at Westside Physicians for Women in Brownsburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.