Overview of Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD

Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Mehrotra works at Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.