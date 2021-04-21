Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD
Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Dr. Mehrotra's Office Locations
Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 757-3840
VirtuaCenter for Organ Transplantation - Cherry Hill63 Kresson Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 796-9370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mehrotra is a very caring person very pleasant make me feel comfortable I trust her with my medical care I am pleased she is my nephrology in the clinic
About Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1407065386
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
