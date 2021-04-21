See All Nephrologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD

Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Mehrotra works at Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehrotra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden
    1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 757-3840
  2. 2
    VirtuaCenter for Organ Transplantation - Cherry Hill
    63 Kresson Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD
    About Dr. Anita Mehrotra, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1407065386
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

