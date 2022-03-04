Overview of Dr. Anita Mehta, MD

Dr. Anita Mehta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Hickory Grove Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.