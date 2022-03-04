Dr. Anita Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anita Mehta, MD
Dr. Anita Mehta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Hickory Grove Pediatrics2225 E W T Harris Blvd Unit B, Charlotte, NC 28213 Directions (704) 509-0933
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mehta is a great pediatrician and I am lucky to have found her for my son. We have been visiting her since we moved to Charlotte in 2018 and the great thing is her attention to detail for the kiddos and always being available in case needed for emergencies. Although we moved to south Charlotte area in 2019 I don’t mind the drive so that we can be sure that he is seen by the best doctor around town. Thank you Dr Mehta.
About Dr. Anita Mehta, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1740249598
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
