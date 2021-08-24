Overview

Dr. Anita Mercado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mercado works at Stewart Medical Group Amc in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.