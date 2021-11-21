See All Ophthalmologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD

Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They completed their residency with Wills Eye Hospital

Dr. Miedziak works at Princeton Eye Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ, Monroe Township, NJ and North Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miedziak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Surgery Princeton
    419 N Harrison St Ste 104, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 655-8808
  2. 2
    The Optical Shoppe
    900 Easton Ave Ste 50, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 565-9550
  3. 3
    1600 Perrineville Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 655-8808
  4. 4
    Surgery Center Of Central NJ
    107 N Center Dr, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 297-8001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratoconus
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Keratoconus
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 21, 2021
    Dr. Miedziak has been my eye doctor for many years. She is incredibly thorough and, during the course of a routine eye exam, discovered a serious eye condition and immediately referred me to the appropriate specialist. While highly professional, she is also warm and caring. I recommend Dr. Miedziak to anyone looking for the best in routine eye care or cataract surgery.
    Patricia Mahar — Nov 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD
    About Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Polish
    • 1013920867
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    • Lublin Medical College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Miedziak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miedziak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miedziak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miedziak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miedziak has seen patients for Keratoconus, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miedziak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Miedziak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miedziak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miedziak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miedziak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

