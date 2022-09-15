Overview of Dr. Anita Nahar, MD

Dr. Anita Nahar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Nahar works at Frederick Kidney Care Assocs in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.