See All Family Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Anita Ravi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anita Ravi, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anita Ravi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madurai Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Ravi works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Edison, NJ and Piscataway, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mahyar Eidgah, MD
Dr. Mahyar Eidgah, MD
3.3 (52)
View Profile
Dr. Patricia Hermogenes, MD
Dr. Patricia Hermogenes, MD
4.4 (23)
View Profile
Dr. Donald Bernstein, MD
Dr. Donald Bernstein, MD
3.7 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Maimonides Medical Center
    4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7489
  2. 2
    Anita Ravi MD PC
    2 Ethel Rd Ste 206C, Edison, NJ 08817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 947-4201
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Family Healthcare and Cardiac Center
    7404 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 439-5111
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Nj Cardiovascular Care, Edison Ny 08820
    216 Stelton Rd Ste B3, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 662-9333
  5. 5
    Primary
    102 James St Ste 302, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 662-9333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ravi?

    Apr 03, 2019
    Very patient in explaining condition in simple terms and the action to be taken. Feel very assured.
    — Apr 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anita Ravi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anita Ravi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ravi to family and friends

    Dr. Ravi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ravi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anita Ravi, MD.

    About Dr. Anita Ravi, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205127750
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimondes Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Govt Rajaji Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Madurai Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Ravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anita Ravi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.