Dr. Anita Ravi, MD
Overview
Dr. Anita Ravi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madurai Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
1
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7489
2
Anita Ravi MD PC2 Ethel Rd Ste 206C, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 947-4201Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
3
Family Healthcare and Cardiac Center7404 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 439-5111Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
4
Nj Cardiovascular Care, Edison Ny 08820216 Stelton Rd Ste B3, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (732) 662-9333
5
Primary102 James St Ste 302, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 662-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient in explaining condition in simple terms and the action to be taken. Feel very assured.
About Dr. Anita Ravi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1205127750
Education & Certifications
- Maimondes Med Ctr
- Govt Rajaji Hospital
- Madurai Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
