Dr. Anita Ravi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madurai Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Ravi works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Edison, NJ and Piscataway, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.