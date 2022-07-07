See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Roslyn, NY
Dr. Anita Sadaty, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anita Sadaty, MD

Dr. Anita Sadaty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Sadaty works at Redefining Health Medical, NY in Roslyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sadaty's Office Locations

    Redefining Health Medical
    55 Bryant Ave, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 801-1313
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Gynecology Procedures Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Integrative Cancer Care Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Anita Sadaty, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447349295
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Cornell University Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Sadaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadaty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadaty works at Redefining Health Medical, NY in Roslyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sadaty’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadaty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadaty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.