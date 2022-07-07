Dr. Anita Sadaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Sadaty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anita Sadaty, MD
Dr. Anita Sadaty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sadaty works at
Dr. Sadaty's Office Locations
Redefining Health Medical55 Bryant Ave, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 801-1313Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Sadaty for almost 30 years and that says a lot of a doctor/patient relationship. She is the most smart, caring, knowledgeable, humorous, observant and passionate doctor I have ever met. She takes the time to ask you about any issues you are experiencing and will treat you with every option and advice she has and will stick with you until the finish line. Her OBGYN experience is remarkable. I was lucky enough to have her deliver my daughter 20 years ago. I still see her for my GYN needs as well as her new journey as a functional medicine practitioner who has helped me figure out issues with pain, inflammation in body and gastro issues and has put me on track to better health. She is BRILLIANT! I wish there were more doctors like Dr. Sadaty. Any negative reviews seem shocking to me. It's as if they are talking about another doctor.
About Dr. Anita Sadaty, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1447349295
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadaty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadaty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadaty speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadaty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadaty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.