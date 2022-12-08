See All Dermatologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Anita Saluja, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (102)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anita Saluja, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Saluja works at Health First Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Health First Physicians Inc
    7125 Murrell Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 242-8790
    Anita Saluja MD LLC
    6559 N Wickham Rd Ste C105, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 241-1160

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Boil
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Boil
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer

Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 08, 2022
    As we age, many of us want procedures or fillers, but feel overwhelmed with all the available options. This is how I felt over four years ago when I scheduled an appointment with Dr. Saluja. I am not in the medical field. Therefore, I have a multitude of simple questions, and she takes time to explain answers. When you ask her to explain a procedure or if a procedure will work for you, it is clear she has the your best interest at heart. Of course we all feel nervous and vulnerable, but her bedside manner is comforting and caring. I always feel at ease during my appointments, and she has never left the room without making certain my questions were answered. I enjoy my relationship with Dr Saluja, especially that I can say, “please tell me what you think will work best for me”. I like that she wants me to leave feeling good about myself. Dr. Saluja has been doing my fillers for at least four years, including a Y-lift. She has a professional and knowledgeable staff.
    Delores Melton — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Anita Saluja, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447234000
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School Of Med|Oakwood Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saluja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saluja works at Health First Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Saluja’s profile.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

