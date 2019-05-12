Dr. Anita Sargent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Sargent, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Sargent, MD
Dr. Anita Sargent, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Dr. Sargent works at
Dr. Sargent's Office Locations
-
1
Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital Inc.169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 770-7074Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Broome Obstetrics & Gynecology161 Riverside Dr Ste 109, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 770-7074
-
3
Primary Care Associates20-24 S WASHINGTON ST, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 770-9724
-
4
United Health Services (uhs)33-57 Harrison St, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 763-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sargent?
Dr. Sargent was the physician who performed my emergency Cesarean a few years ago. Though I met her only that day, her bedside manner was very kind, calming, and respectful. Had she remained in the area she would have become my doctor.
About Dr. Anita Sargent, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053586966
Education & Certifications
- Yale Med Sch/Yale New Haven Hosp
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sargent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sargent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sargent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sargent works at
Dr. Sargent has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sargent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sargent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sargent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sargent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sargent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.