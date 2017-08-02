See All Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Anita Sethna, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anita Sethna, MD

Dr. Anita Sethna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Sethna works at Emory Aesthetic Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sethna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Aesthetic Center
    3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-6880
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency



What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 02, 2017
    I've seen 10+ well known plastic surgeons who specialize in rhinoplasty & indicated my nose required a complex surgery. At my 1st visit, I knew she was the surgeon I would choose. She is thorough, transparent, takes the proper time to answer all your questions/concerns, made a stressful situation very pleasant. Had surgery today, it went great, she followed up after hours w/ genuine concern more than once. She has my 100% trust, which is very hard to earn. I highly recommend her! Great team too!
    Christine in Atlanta, GA — Aug 02, 2017
    About Dr. Anita Sethna, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801072459
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    • Emory University, Department Of Otolaryngology
    Internship
    • Emory University School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Sethna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethna is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sethna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sethna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sethna works at Emory Aesthetic Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sethna's profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

